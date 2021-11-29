Man United Confirm Rangnick Interim Manager

Manchester United have officially confirmed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager till the end of the season.

This was announced in the club’s website on Monday.

Rangnick steps in to replace Solskjaer, who was removed after United’s 4-1 defeat by Watford this month, their seventh loss in 13 games across all competitions which left them eighth in the Premier League standings.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, subject to work visa requirements,” the club said in a statement

“Following this period, Ralf and the club have agreed that he will continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.”

Reacting to his appointment, Rangnick said, “I’m excited to be joining United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” Rangnick said.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping…