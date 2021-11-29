Man Utd To Face Arsenal In Big Rival Midweek As Merseyside Derby DStv

This midweek promises top action for football lovers on DStv as Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The Manchester club had confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on Tuesday, following the sacking of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German coach will oversee the club until the end of the season. The match against Arsenal is poised to be an explosive encounter, as victory at Old Trafford will put Manchester United just two points behind the Gunners in their hope for a resurgence.

Michael Carrick is likely to lead the team one last time against Arsenal as the club races to secure a work permit for the new manager.

The match against Arsenal is poised to be a cracker, as victory at Old Trafford will put Manchester United just two points behind the Gunners in their hope for a resurgence.

The draw against Chelsea will boost the confidence of a Manchester United team who have registered one victory in their last five…