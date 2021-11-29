Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, has revealed that it would be difficult for any player in team to replace Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, who recently undergo a surgery last week Tuesday, could make an early return to action despite being ruled out for three months with a head injury, but he would have to make use of a protective mask to make that happen.

However, speaking ahead of today’s game against Lazio, Spalletti told TribalFootball that Osimhen is a unique player that will be difficult to replace.

“Osimhen is a unique player, as he has all the qualities and characteristics of a great striker, he just needs to refine his technique. In terms of technique and positioning, Mertens rarely gets it wrong, but if he has to sprint for 70 metres or go for a header, it’s not going to be the same thing.

“We lose in some areas, gain in others, while Andrea Petagna brings different things to the table again.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your…