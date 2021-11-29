Ramos Backs Messi Ahead Of Ronaldo For Ballon d’Or Award 

Sergio Ramos has picked Lionel Messi ahead of his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are among a 30-man short released by organiser France Football for the award.

While Messi, who is the current holder, is gunning for his seventh title, Ronaldo will hope to make it six wins.

Aside Messi and Ronaldo, other top stars in the running for this year’s award include Neymar, Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, Jorginho, Luis Suarez among others.

And ahead of today’s announcement of the 2021 recipient, Ramos said he would like to see the Argentina star emerge winner.

“Yes, of course I’m going to defend the guys in my team,” he told ESPN.

“I wish him all the luck in the world.”

Meanwhile, both Ramos and Messi finally got to play together for Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend after…