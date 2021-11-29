Souness Liverpool Legend Questions United’s Appointment Of Rangnick 

Former Liverpool star Graeme Souness admitted he is baffled by Manchester United hiring Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

Rangnick was confirmed by United until the end of the season, which will then be followed by two years in a consultancy role.

It follows the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a disastrous run of results that sees United well out of the Premier League title race.

And Souness admitted he did not get why Rangnick was coming into Old Trafford.

“This is the third interim manager since Fergie went. I don’t get it,” Souness told talkSPORT.

“The man Rangnick’s CV is not one you would go ‘wow’ and doesn’t jump out at you. He’s not been super successful. I think he’s won one trophy.

“His talent would appear, and we will find out, to go into a football club and develop the structure and improve in a five to ten year period.

“That’s not what Man United need right…