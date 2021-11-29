Super Eagles Goalie Okoye Allay Fears Over Shoulder Injury

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has assured that he is in good condition after suffering a shoulder injury in the club’s 1-0 defeat to Ajax on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye was replaced by Benjamin van Leer the 24th minute after colliding with an opponent.

There were initial fears that the goalie could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines which also put his participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in doubt.

The 22-year-old has however stated he is fine and should be in action this weekend against AZ Alkmaar.

“SpartaRotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye just informed us that his shoulder injury is not that bad. The keeper expects to be able to play against AZ again next Sunday. Okoye had to be sidelined against Ajax with pain,” Dutch online news hub Rijnmond Sport tweeted.

He has made 14 league appearances for the Castle Lords this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

