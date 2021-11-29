Today’s Away Team Treble | 30.11.2021

Serie B
vs
Vicenza
Benevento
– Vicenza are Winless in their last 6 home league matches this season
– Vicenza have lost 79% of all league matches this season
– Vicenza have lost 83% of all home league matches this season
– Benevento average 1.6 PPG in all matches this season
Benevento – To Win
2.19
Serie B
vs
Pordenone
Alessandria
– Pordenone are Winless in their last 14 league matches this season
– Pordenone are Winless in their last 7 home league matches this season
– Pordenone have lost 71% of all league matches this season
Alessandria – To Win
3.04
Premier League
vs
Newcastle United
Norwich City
– Newcastle United are Winless in their last 13 league matches this season
– Newcastle United are Winless in their last 6 home league matches this season
– Newcastle United have lost 54% of all league matches this season
Norwich City – To Win
4.18
Benevento, Alessandria, and Norwich City all to win
27.83
Source: Complete Sports