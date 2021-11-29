Today’s Away Team Treble | 30.11.2021

Benevento, Alessandria, and Norwich City all to win 27.83

Serie B vs Vicenza Benevento – Vicenza are Winless in their last 6 home league matches this season – Vicenza have lost 79% of all league matches this season – Vicenza have lost 83% of all home league matches this season – Benevento average 1.6 PPG in all matches this season Benevento – To Win 2.19

Serie B vs Pordenone Alessandria – Pordenone are Winless in their last 14 league matches this season – Pordenone are Winless in their last 7 home league matches this season – Pordenone have lost 71% of all league matches this season Alessandria – To Win 3.04

Premier League vs Newcastle United Norwich City – Newcastle United are Winless in their last 13 league matches this season – Newcastle United are Winless in their last 6 home league matches this season – Newcastle United have lost 54% of all league matches this season Norwich City – To Win 4.18

