Today’s Away Team Treble | 30.11.2021

Serie B

vs

Vicenza

Benevento

– Vicenza are Winless in their last 6 home league matches this season

– Vicenza have lost 79% of all league matches this season

– Vicenza have lost 83% of all home league matches this season

– Benevento average 1.6 PPG in all matches this season

Serie B

vs

Pordenone

Alessandria

– Pordenone are Winless in their last 14 league matches this season

– Pordenone are Winless in their last 7 home league matches this season

– Pordenone have lost 71% of all league matches this season

Premier League

vs

Newcastle United

Norwich City

– Newcastle United are Winless in their last 13 league matches this season

– Newcastle United are Winless in their last 6 home league matches this season

– Newcastle United have lost 54% of all league matches this season

