Today’s Home Team Treble | 29.11.2021

Slovan Bratislava, Ternana, and Mjällby all to win

– Sereď average 0.9 PPG in away matches this season

– Slovan Bratislava have won 86% of all home league matches this season

– Slovan Bratislava have won 80% of all league matches this season

– Slovan Bratislava are Unbeaten in their last 7 league matches this season

– Slovan Bratislava are Unbeaten in their last 7 home league matches this season

– Slovan Bratislava have won their last 7 league matches this season

– Ternana have won 3 of their last 5 home league matches

– Crotone are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season

– Crotone are Winless in their last 6 league matches this season

– Crotone have lost 57% of all league matches this season

– Crotone have lost 83% of all home league matches this season

Ternana – To Win

1.92