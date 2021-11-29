Watford’s Dennis Doubtful For Chelsea Clash

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis will be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s home clash against Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis picked a knock in the Hornets 4-2 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Ashley Fletcher in the 71st minute of the encounter at the King Power Stadium.

“I’m not sure how long Ben will be out for, but [Daniel] Bachmann made some good saves and I am comfortable with him in goal,” Ranieri told the club’s website.

“With Dennis and Masina, I’m not sure at the moment. Tomorrow we’ll check everybody because Dennis came out and Masina didn’t finish well.”

The Nigeria international has scored five goals and provided five assists in 12 league appearances for Watford this season.

