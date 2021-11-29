Winning EPL Title Remains Chelsea’s Priority

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed that winning this season’s Premier League remains the team’s biggest goal.

The Blues won the Champions League last season, and reached the FA Cup final, and are now top of the Premier League.

Mount, who came off the bench during a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday, told TribalFootball that they must go all out to claim domestic success.

“That’s the goal,” Mount said.

“We’re working towards that. Obviously, we’ve won the Champions League and now the big focus is the Premier League.

“That’s our big goal, that’s our big focus.

“We obviously want to keep doing well in the Champions League and other competitions, but the Premier League is the big one, I think.”

