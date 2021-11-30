Current Super Eagles Players Lack Personality 

Former Nigeria international Christian Obodo says the current crop of players in the Super Eagles lack personality.

Obodo, 37, made this known in Tuesday’s edition of ‘No Holds Barred’ on Brila FM.

“We have players who play for some of the big clubs in Europe but there is one particular thing they lack which is personality,” the former Perugia, Fiorentina and Udinese midfielder said.

“Nigeria is not a small country, especially when it comes to the national team. For you to break into the team despite the number of players scattered everywhere it’s not easy.

“So what I’m saying is that most of the players don’t have personality. There are some games that would be difficult and we needed someone to do the magic. That’s when we had people like Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, great players that would bring their personality, do something extra when the team needs to score and they would deliver. But unfortunately there is nothing like that…