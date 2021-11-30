Daniel Alves: It’s Time To Make Barcelona Great Again

Daniel Alves recognises Barcelona is very different to the club he left five years ago.

Alves has returned to sign to the end of the season after coming off contract at Sao Paulo. He will be formally registered as a Barca player from January 1.

“My return to Barcelona? The feeling is different,” said the veteran fullback.

“The situation is more difficult and we have to try to do it right. We are in a phase of reconstruction, the club must become great again.”

Alves spent eight years with Barca before leaving in 2016 for Juventus.

