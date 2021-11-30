Haaland Interested In Manchester City Move

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland is supposedly open to a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

BVB managed to fend off competition for the Norwegian’s services in the most recent transfer window, but his £64m release clause is set to kick in next summer.

City have unsurprisingly been tipped as one of the favourites for Haaland’s signature, but the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move.

Now, Norwegian football expert Andreas Korssund claims that a move to the Etihad would be of interest to Haaland, writing on Twitter: “Manchester City remains the most likely club to sign Erling Haaland when his summer 2022 release clause kicks in.

“Haaland will be open to a Man City transfer and has even been heard talking about how much the Etihad impresses him.”

However, Dortmund have supposedly not given up hope of Haaland signing a new deal, with his existing terms due to expire in…