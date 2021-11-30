I’ve Been Impressed With Bassey

Rangers new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he is so far satisfied with the performance of young Nigerian left-back Calvin Bassey.

The 21-year-old has featured in van Bronckhorst’s opening two games since replacing Steven Gerrard as Rangers’ manager.

Both games, which ended in victories, against Sparta Prague in the Europa League and Livinston in the league, saw Bassey play for 90 minutes.

The former Leicester City youth player was drafted into an unfamiliar central defence role and impressed.

And speaking in his pre-match presser ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Hibernian, van Bronckhorst praised Bassey for his qualities.

He also stated the club will do everything possible to develop the talented youngster.

“I’ve been really impressed with Calvin (Bassey) as he does not have a lot of experience in the central positions.

“He has a lot of physical strength and we will help him to develop and…