I’ve Been Impressed With Bassey

By
Headliners
-
1


Rangers new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he is so far satisfied with the performance of young Nigerian left-back Calvin Bassey.

The 21-year-old has featured in van Bronckhorst’s opening two games since replacing Steven Gerrard as Rangers’ manager.

1xBit

Both games, which ended in victories, against Sparta Prague in the Europa League and Livinston in the league, saw Bassey play for 90 minutes.

The former Leicester City youth player was drafted into an unfamiliar central defence role and impressed.

N1Bet

Also Read: Kroos: Messi Doesn’t Deserve Ballon d’Or Award 

And speaking in his pre-match presser ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Hibernian, van Bronckhorst praised Bassey for his qualities.

He also stated the club will do everything possible to develop the talented youngster.

“I’ve been really impressed with Calvin (Bassey) as he does not have a lot of experience in the central positions. 

“He has a lot of physical strength and we will help him to develop and…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR