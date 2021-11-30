Lewandowski, Not Messi Deserved Ballon d’Or Award

Germany World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus has slammed the decision of the organiser to award the Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi instead of Robert Lewandowski.

Messi won the award for his work with Barcelona and Argentina. But Matthaus insists Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski deserved the title.

“Honestly, I don’t understand anything anymore,” Matthaus told TribalFootball.

“With all due respect to Messi and the other great players named, none deserved it as much as Lewandowski.”

Bayern chief exec Oliver Kahn also said in reaction: “Even without the Ballon d’Or, Lewy made it to the Olympus of soccer greats a long time ago.

“He will continue to be a candidate (for the Ballon d’Or) in the coming years.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…