Lewandowski Reacts After Losing Ballon d’Or Award To Messi

Robert Lewandowski has reacted after losing the 2021 Ballon d’Or award to Lionel Messi in Paris on Monday night.

Lewandowski finished second behind Messi, who landed his seventh title, the most by any player in the history of the award.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was third while Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante were fourth and fifth respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, placed sixth.

And reacting to Messi being named the recipient of this year’s award Lewandowski wrote on Twitter:”Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players! I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support.”

