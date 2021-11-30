Man United Confirm Carrick To Remain In Charge For Arsenal Game 

Manchester United have confirmed Michael Carrick will remain in caretaker charge for the Premier League game against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils stated this on their official website on Tuesday.

United had hoped that new interim boss Ralf Rangnick would be able to be in the dugout for Thursday’s game but the German coach has been made to wait on a work permit.

The 63-year-old was appointed on Monday and will be in charge until the end of the season, before taking up a consultancy role, helping Man United select their next permanent manager.

Carrick has overseen two matches as caretaker, the latest being a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, following a 2-0 victory over Villarreal which sent Man United into the Champions League knockout stages.

The former Old Trafford midfielder is expected to stick around once Rangnick takes charge but…