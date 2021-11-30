Messi Doesn’t Deserve Ballon d’Or Award 

Real Madrid midfield star Toni Kroos has criticised the decision to hand Lionel Messi this year’s Ballon d’Or, with the German claiming ‘it’s absolutely not deserved’.

Messi beat off competition from Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to lift a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or title.

The former Barcelona skipper claimed a maiden Copa America title with his country during 2021 and was also top scorer in LaLiga for the 2020-21 season with 30 goals as Barcelona finished third.

The 34-year-old also helped Barca win the Copa del Rey before moving to PSG on a free transfer in the summer.

He had collected the honour for a record sixth time in 2019 – one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo – before the awards were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most were expecting the prize to go to Lewandowski after he maintained the incredible…