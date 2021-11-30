ODION IGHALO Skills and Goals 2020/2021. Odion Ighalo Manchester United gained much media attention when loaned to the English Premier League. Ighalo is one of the prominent footballers Nigeria has produced. In 2007 Ighalo goals scored made his team win against the Vikings, which led to Lyn’s position in Tippeligaen and attracted a lot of interest from other Tippeligean clubs.

Odion Ighalo’s performance and talent in football rose to fame to the Spanish clubs, where he scored 17 goals for his first Spanish club in the first season and five goals in the second season, earning himself a promotion at Granda.

Odion Ighalo Watford scored twice in a 3-0 win over Liverpool and was awarded best EPL Player of the month.

Odion Ighalo skills defeated arsenal and helped Watford advance to the semi-finals of the FA cup. Odion Ighalo Nigeria happens to score the most goals for any player in the AFCON 2019.

