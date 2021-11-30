‘Osimhen Key To Super Eagles’ Progress At AFCON 2021′,

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo believes the team needs the fighting spirit of Victor Osimhen in the fast approaching 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ighalo, who recently made a return to the senior national team against Cape Verde in the final Group C game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, told ESPN in an interview that Osimhen’s presence in the Super Eagles will be key to the team’s progress.

Recall that the Nigerian international went under the knives after he suffered facial fractures after the accidental clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar in a Serie A game.

Though Osimhen has been ruled out for 90 days and would missed the Africa Cup of Nations in January, however, Ighalo said he’s optimistic the Napoli striker will make a shocking return to the team.

“I spoke to him after his surgery to wish him well, and to tell him that this is one of those…