Sports Betting In Australia: 7 Things To Know

Sports betting involves predicting an outcome of a particular athletic event and placing a wager on the chosen outcome. Bettors can place a bet on any of the athletic games, even ones involving horses.

In Australia, for instance, nothing compares to the Melbourne Cup. This premier horseracing event is held on the first Tuesday of November and has continued since 1861. As such, it sees plenty of action from seasoned and occasional bettors from all corners, year after year.

But sports betting in Australia can be done in almost all sporting events, making it a lucrative industry. Read on if you want to know more.

How Did Sports Betting Start?

Before the Melbourne Cup in 1861, sports enthusiasts were already betting on horse races at Hyde Park as early as 1810. Years later, the sports had become prevalent that most cities in Australia built their racing tracks.

It wasn’t until the 1930s that bookmakers entered the scene. Owing to better communication systems established following…