Today’s Away Team Treble | 01.12.2021

Premier League

vs

Watford

Chelsea

– Watford have lost 62% of all league matches this season

– Chelsea are Unbeaten in their last 6 away league matches this season

– Chelsea are Unbeaten in their last 7 league matches this season

– Chelsea have won 69% of all league matches this season

– Chelsea have won 83% of all away league matches this season

Premiership

vs

Hibernian

Rangers

– Hibernian have lost 4 of last 5 league matches

– Rangers have won their last 6 away league matches this season

– Rangers are Unbeaten in their last 12 league matches this season

– Rangers are Unbeaten in their last 6 away league matches this season

– Rangers have won 71% of all league matches this season

– Rangers have won 86% of all away league matches this season

Premier League

vs

Aston Villa

Manchester City

– Aston Villa have lost 54% of all league matches this season

– Manchester City are Unbeaten…



