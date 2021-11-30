Today’s Win Acca | 30.11.2021

Hellas Verona, Benevento, Alessandria, and Atalanta all to win

Serie A vs Hellas Verona Cagliari

– Hellas Verona have won 4 of their last 5 home league matches

– Cagliari are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season

– Cagliari are Winless in their last 6 league matches this season

– Cagliari have lost 57% of all league matches this season

Hellas Verona – To Win

1.64