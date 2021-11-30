Today’s Win Acca | 30.11.2021

Serie A
vs
Hellas Verona
Cagliari
– Hellas Verona have won 4 of their last 5 home league matches
– Cagliari are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season
– Cagliari are Winless in their last 6 league matches this season
– Cagliari have lost 57% of all league matches this season
Hellas Verona – To Win
1.64
Serie B
vs
Vicenza
Benevento
– Vicenza are Winless in their last 6 home league matches this season
– Vicenza have lost 79% of all league matches this season
– Vicenza have lost 83% of all home league matches this season
– Benevento average 1.6 PPG in all matches this season
Benevento – To Win
2.19
Serie B
vs
Pordenone
Alessandria
– Pordenone are Winless in their last 14 league matches this season
– Pordenone are Winless in their last 7 home league matches this season
– Pordenone have lost 71% of all league matches this season
Alessandria – To Win
3.04
