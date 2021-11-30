Watford Boss Ranieri Backs Troost-Ekong To Recover From Blunder Vs Leicester

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has backed William Troost-Ekong to emerge with fresh focus after his blunder that gifted Leicester City their opening goal at the weekend.

“It’s focus – focus on the match,” Ranieri told a press conference on Tuesday.

“That was a mistake because he thought he was alone and said ‘okay I’ll leave the ball to the keeper’ but the keeper didn’t ask for the ball.

” Now I’m sure it never never can happen again because it would be very strange if it happened another time.



” I’m sure Will will be very focused and very determined in every match we play.”

The Italian also said he and his players have been giving Troost-Ekong plenty of encouragement in the wake of the error, in order to help him react in a positive way.

“I think this is the right way,” he said. ”

“Also his teammates say ‘come on, that can happen’ we have to…