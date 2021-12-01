2022 AWCON Qualifier: Super Falcons Condemn To Overcome Ivory Coast

Super Falcons defender, Onome Ebi says the team is condemn to defeat Ivory Coast and qualify for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup.

Ebi made this known in a chat with the team’s media officer after Tuesday’s training exercise in Abuja.

She noted that the Ivorians deprived the team qualification for the Tokyo Olympics Games and that they are poised to pay them in their own coins.

“I can tell you that we still nurse the pain of missing out of the Tokyo Olympics as a result of the loss to Cote d’Ivoire in the qualifying series. ”

“This time, we will repay them in their coins. I want to play in the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup, and I know it is the same for my teammates.” The Minsk Belarus defender said.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…