A Brief Overview Of Bet365, Parimatch, And 1xBet

This review focuses on three betting companies that are among the elite of the global betting market. Let’s start with bet365, which has been recognized as the best international online bookmaker at the Global Gaming Awards 2021 ceremony in London. According to Gambling Insider, its annual revenue exceeds $3 billion, with net profits of $1 billion. The official website, which was launched in 2000, is accessible in more than 150 countries. Today, the platform is available in 21 languages and has over 63 million registered users.

In addition to sports and eSports betting, visitors have access to casino services and the opportunity to place bets on niché events (for example, from the world of politics). When registering, users are asked to specify the following information:

city, country, postal address;

first and last name;

date of birth;

e-mail address and contact phone number;

username, password, four-digit security code.

You also need to agree to bet365’s rules. New customers…