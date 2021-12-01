‘Benitez Will Feel Heat If Toffees Get Klopp-ed’ -Rush

Ahead of tonight’s Everton – Liverpool Premier League clash, The Reds legend, Ian Rush, has reflected on what it was like – and what it meant – to play in a Merseyside Derby back in the day; and gave his personal favourite memory from playing at Goodison Park during his time as a player.

In an exclusive interview with Gambling.com, Rush also previews this evening’s match and has his say on

now-under-pressure Rafael Benitez’s

shock move to Everton.

Rush Reflects on his Merseyside Derby Days: “It may not be the biggest game in English football like it was in the 1980s, but for the supporters the Merseyside derby is as important as ever. In the late 80s, Liverpool and Everton were the two best teams in Europe – not just in England.

“There were a lot of scousers playing for both teams back then, which gave it an extra edge. These days Premier League teams are very continental, and you wonder if some of the players know how much it means to the supporters. Sometimes it…