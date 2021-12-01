Carrick Gives Update On Man United Squad Ahead Arsenal Clash 

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has provided an update on his squad ahead of the visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford on Thursday.

With Ralf Rangnick still awaiting his work visa before taking interim charge of the team, Carrick will be able to enjoy being in charge of the Reds at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time.

Harry Maguire returns from a one-match ban with the skipper giving Carrick another option at the back.

Athough Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof formed a solid partnership in the 1-1 draw away to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

Luke Shaw has been treated carefully after suffering a couple of head injuries and missed the games against Villarreal and Chelsea.

French stars Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani have also been on the sidelines due to injury, and are not in a position to face the Gunners.

“Nothing really new,” said…