Dennis Scores Again, Equals Watford Premier League Goal Record In Home Loss To Chelsea

Emmanuel Dennis was on the score sheet again but it was not enough as Watford lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis has now scored his sixth goal this season in the top-tier of English football.

Also, he is the first Watford player to score in three Premier League matches in a row since Troy Deeney in February 2017.

Also in action for Watford was William Troost-Ekong, who played for 90 minutes.

The former Club Brugge forward made it 1-1 in the 43rd minute off a deflected strike after Watford went on a counter.

Chelsea took the lead on 29 minutes Kai Havertz set up Mason Mount for a controlled finish into the bottom-left corner.

While Hakim Ziyech got the winner in the 72nd minute after putting away Mounts cross.

It was a return to winning ways for Chelsea, following the weekend draw with Manchester United.

They remain top with 33 points just one…