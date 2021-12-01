Exclusive: Bonfrere Has Nothing To Offer Super Eagles

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has urged the Nigerian football Federation (NFF) not to hire Johannes Bonfrere as Super Eagles coach.

Unuanel stated this on the backdrop of report that the Atlanta Olympic gold medal coach has formally put in his application to become the senior national team coach.

Recall that the call for Rohr’s sack intensified after the team struggled to earn a draw against Cape Verde in their last group game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Although they qualified for the play-offs, the performance did not sit well with most Nigerians who are concerned that the Super Eagles may not make it out of the play-offs where they will meet teams that are more composed and deadlier in front of goal.

In an interview with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the NFF should focus on a new set of coaches that can add value to the growth of the Super Eagles.

“To be candid, it is a slap on our football that Bonfrere has tendered his application to coach…