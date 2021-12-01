‘I Trust Him’ – Almeria Boss Rubi Backs Sadiq To End Goal Drought

Almeria manager Rubi is upbeat Umar Sadiq will start scoring again for the club following the striker’s barren spell, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq has failed to register a goal for Almeria in his last six outings for the club.

The Nigerian missed a penalty in the club’s 0-0 draw against Huesca last weekend.

His last goal for the club was in mid-October against Real Sociedad.

“Everything that happens I take it as my responsibility,” said Rubi.

“It(Penalty miss vs Huesca) tasted bad because it was a great situation for Sadiq to score his eighth goal and put us 1-0 up, but we are together for the good, the regular and the bad.

“I trust him.”

