‘I Was Offered Osimhen’s Number 9 Shirt’

Super Eagles Striker Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he was offered Victor Osimhen’s number 9 shirt by a top NFF official when he was making his second return to the team.

Ighalo made this startling revelation in an interview with ESPN, where he stated that he declined the jersey number and requested for any number available.

The former Man United striker made a comeback to the Super Eagles since 2019 in the team’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde in the final Group match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

He said, “A top NFF official told me I could have the number nine jersey back, and I told him no.

“I had left it. Osimhen is using it now and coming back, I’m going to play with any jersey number.”

“I told them to give me any jersey available. I can play with my bare skin for Nigeria, I’m a patriotic Nigerian. If it means me playing without a shirt in this team, I’m going to play. It’s not the shirt that score the…