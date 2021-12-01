I’m Determined To Make My History At Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior has revealed that he’s working hard to make his own history at the club.

The 21-year-old has been in excellent form this season, having scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 20 matches in all competitions.

“It was always my dream [to join Real Madrid],” Vinicius said in an interview with DjMaRiiO on Post United.

“Every kid in Brazil dreams of playing here, because there were many Brazilians who succeeded here and I want to make history like them. We are working to achieve that.”

Vinicius is clear that he wants to remain a Real Madrid player for many years to come and he hopes to become a legend at the club.

“At the beginning it was difficult; there were lots of changes, the language, you have to adapt quickly,” he explained.

“But I was with my family and friends and that helped me. It was difficult, but now I’m in love with Real Madrid and I want to stay here for many years and make history at this club.”

Fastest…