I’m Enjoying My Best Football Under Tuchel

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed he is happy with his playing time under manager Thomas Tuchel, insisting he is enjoying his football.

The 25-year-old spent last season out on loan to Fulham after falling out of favour at Chelsea.

The English star has gotten much more game time this term, compared to last season, having completed 90 minutes for the fourth time in all competitions already.

“I’m enjoying my football,” he told the official Chelsea website, “especially playing in games like this which mean a lot with points at stake.

“I’m enjoying my football and I just want to keep playing.”

Asked about the United game, Loftus-Cheek replied: “We wanted more.

“We had the upper hand most of the game, we had most of the ball, and we had chances we didn’t take.

“They had a few counter-attacks but that was it. It was a scrappy game, very high intensity. Both teams wanted to press and put players under pressure, so there were a lot of mistakes, a…