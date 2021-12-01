Looking Back At Charles Oakley’s NBA Career

Legendary NBA star Charles Oakley has had an athletic career anyone would be proud of. Playing alongside Hall Of Famer Michael Jordan in the golden era of basketball, Oakley has not only played for the Chicago Bulls, but also the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets. As a power forward, Oakley is consistently ranked as one of the best rebounders in the NBA.

For his incredible 19-year professional basketball career, Oakley was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall Of Fame and Museum in honour of his incredible sportsmanship and athletic calling. So let’s take a look back at Charles Oakley’s exceptional NBA career, starting at the very beginning with the Chicago Bulls!

Chicago Bulls 1985-1988

Oakley’s NBA career spanned the decades, starting in 1985 when he was first traded to the Chicago Bulls’ team. His role on the court was to provide an additional scoring option, as well as a steady offence and defence to the up-and-coming NBA star,…