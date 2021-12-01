Messi Wants Lewandowski To Be Awarded 2020 Ballon D’Or

Lionel Messi has claimed that Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski should be awarded the 2020 Ballon d’Or.

On Monday evening, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker edged out the Poland international to win his seventh version of the accolade.

Many felt that Lewandowski’s goalscoring exploits at the Allianz Arena should have led to him denying Messi on this occasion.

However, Messi used his speech to talk up Lewandowski’s achievements from the previous year, the frontman ultimately missing out when the awards were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argentine said: “Robert, you deserve your Ballon d’Or. Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award.

“Hopefully France Football will give you the 2020 Ballon d’Or. We all believe you deserved it and I hope you can have it at home.”

Lewandowski netted 47 goals from 44 matches, helping Bayern Munich to yet…