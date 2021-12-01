Musa Ends Goal Drought As Karagumruk Claim Home Win 

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa ended his goal drought as he helped Fatih Karagumruk defeat third division club Sariyer 2-0, in the fourth round of the Turkish Cup on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The last time Musa scored for Fatih Karagumruk was August 14, in a league fixture which ended 3-2 in favour of his team against Gaziantep FK.

In Wednesday’s Cup tie, Musa doubled Karagumruk’s lead when he got on the score sheet in the 66th minute.

Ervin Zukanovic had opened the scoring for Karagumruk in the 23rd minute.

Musa has now scored two goals in 14 games in all competitions for Karagumruk this season.



By James Agberebi

