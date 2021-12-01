Trending On Complete Sports 01.12.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

 

UPDATE: Messi Claims 7th Ballon d’Or Award

✅ https://www.completesports.com/breaking-messi-claims-7th-ballon-dor-award/

Lewandowski Reacts After Losing Ballon d’Or Award To Messi

✅ https://www.completesports.com/lewandowski-reacts-after-losing-ballon-dor-award-to-messi/

 

‘I Was Offered Osimhen’s Number 9 Shirt’ – Ighalo

✅  https://www.completesports.com/i-was-offered-osimhens-number-9-shirt-ighalo/

 

Copa del Rey: Chukwueze Scores Again As Villarreal Secure 8-0 Away Win

✅https://www.completesports.com/copa-del-rey-chukwueze-scores-again-as-villarreal-secure-8-0-away-win/

 

2022 WCQ Play-offs: Super Eagles To Know Opponent In January

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2022-wcq-play-offs-super-eagles-to-know-opponent-in-january/

 

