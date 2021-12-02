Asisat Oshoala Football4girls Tournament Kick Off In Style

The 2021 edition of the Asisat Oshoala Football4girls tournament kicked off in style at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos on Thursday.

Over 16 secondary schools and academy across Nigeria will take part in the three-day tournament which will feature mentorship session , life skill and medical programme

Founder of the foundation Asisat Oshoala expressed excitement following the large turnout of fans at the tournament which is in its 6th edition.

The event is proudly sponsored by Emzor Pharmaceutical, Uba Foundation, and Molped Sanitary Pad.

The winner of the tournament will go home with a huge cash prize plus an opportunity for the MVP to travel abroad for education and studies.

