Cole Questions Benitez Position At Everton

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole has questioned the position of Everton manager Rafa Benitez after last night’s 4-1 derby defeat.

Everton fans – who showed their ire towards the players during Sunday’s defeat at Brentford – were seen leaving Goodison Park after just 20 minutes of the derby, therefore missing Demarai Gray’s strike in the 38th minute.

“I feel Rafael Benitez at Everton doesn’t sit right,” Cole said at the final whistle.

“They have hit a bump in the road and for fans to be leaving after 20 mins shows for me whoever made that decision to bring him in, it is a bad one.

“Rafa is such a legend at Liverpool. I feel for the fans because the money that has been spent on this club over the last 10 years, they should be in a better position than they are.

“Players and managers over the years have to take responsibility, but equally the recruitment has not been good enough.

“This looks like the gap between Liverpool and Everton is huge.”

Complete Sports