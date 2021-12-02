Dennis Proud Of Watford Performance Vs Chelsea

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis was proud of Watford performance in the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at the Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.

Dennis cancelled out Mason Mount’s opening goal late in the first half and put the Chelsea defence under pressure for most of the game.

The striker said that the performance was an indication of the team’s evolution under head coach Claudio Ranieri.

“I’m really proud of the team because we played really well,” Dennis told the club website.



“The result is unfortunate, they were lucky to take the three points. The intensity was good and we’re slowly understanding the way the manager wants us to play. We can see the progress in how we play so I’m really proud of the team, we just need to keep working hard and the results will come.”

Dennis said he was enjoying being part of the Watford team this season and feels he is contributing positively.

“I knew if…