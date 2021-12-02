Dennis Rues Watford Defeat To Chelsea

Emmanuel Dennis was disappointed to see Watford go down to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

The Hornets put up a spirited performance in front of their fans at the Vicargse Road , but unfortunately failed to get a positive result from the game.

Mason Mount put Chelsea in front with Dennis netting a fine equaliser in the closing stages of the first half.

Read Also: Watford Boss Ranieri: We Deserved A Point Against Chelsea

The Nigeria international has now scored six goals and recorded five assists for Watford this season.

Substitute Hakim Ziyech netted the winning goal for Chelsea in the second half.

“We deserved more but we keep going,” Dennis tweeted after the home loss.

Dennis linked up with the London club from Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge this summer.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…