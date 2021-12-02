Guardiola Beats Ferguson’s Premier League Record After City Beat Villa 

Pep Guardiola has beaten legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, after Manchester City’s hard fought 2-1 win against Aston Villa in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

City sustained the pressure on leaders Chelsea thanks to goals from Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva which put City 2-0 up at half time.

Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa but City held on for the win.

Following the win City who are on 32 points, are just one point behind Chelsea in the league table.

And according to football facts and statistics outfit Optajoe, Guardiola earned his 150th Premier League win at City – only the fourth manager to reach this total for a club.

And after just 204 games, this beats Sir Alex Ferguson’s record at Man United, who celebrated his 150th win in his 247th match.

