‘I Would Rather Die Than Join Real Madrid’

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, has insisted that he would rather die than join Real Madrid in the near future.

Pique, who said it is impossible for him to join Real Madrid, stated this ahead of Barcelona’s LaLiga clash with Real Betis on Saturday.

When asked what it would take to get him considering an offer from Real Madrid, Pique told Spanish television show El Homiguero, “It’s absolutely impossible.

“There’s nothing. I would rather die than go to Madrid,” he added with a smile.

Pique has enjoyed success and won trophies at Barcelona with players such as seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

The former Manchester United star has won eight LaLiga, seven Copa del Rey trophies, three Champions League trophies as well as a Euros and World Cup with Spain.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…