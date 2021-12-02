Man United Eye First Premier League Win Against Arsenal In Three Years

Manchester United will welcome old foes Arsenal to Old Trafford for Thursday’s Premier League fixture.

United go into the tie on the back of a hard fought 1-1 draw against league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while the Gunners defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at the Emirates.

United have taken just one point from their last four Premier League games at Old Trafford – scoring only once in that time.

And they are up against an Arsenal side they have not beaten in the English top flight in three years. The last time United beat Arsenal in the league was on April 29 2018 under Jose Mourinho, a 2-1 victory.

Since then, United have gone on six consecutive league fixtures without a win, losing three and drawing three.

Also, the Gunners have not conceded a goal to the Red Devils since September 2019,

With Michael Carrick expected to be in charge against Mikel Arteta’s side, it remains to be seen if United will end their winless streak against their old foes.

