‘Man United Will Try To Pick Maximum Point Against Arsenal’

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick says it’ll be a proud moment tonight leading the team against Arsenal.

Carrick will step down after the match with Ralf Rangnick securing a work permit today.

The Geordie told manutd.com: “Yeah, it’s obviously a huge privilege and one I never imagined would actually happen at any stage. So to be in that position is a huge sense of pride and responsibility, of course.

“You know, I’m a fan and my family are just supporters of Manchester United anyway, so to be in that seat will be a good feeling. I still keep going back to I can’t hide the fact I am here because of the situation with Ole so I’m not getting carried away with at all. I’ll try to make the most of it tomorrow night but actually it’s about the players, the team and getting the right result.”

On facing Arsenal, Carrick continued: “There have been…