Rangnick Targets Reunion With Chelsea Flop Werner At Man United 

Manchester United new interim manager

Ralf Rangnick is reportedly targeting a reunion with Timo Werner at Old Trafford.

Rangnick, 63, has been given a budget of £100million in January as United look to make multiple signings in the upcoming window.

And he is keen to use his ties at RB Leipzig and Salzburg to make quality additions.

Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku are two players who worked under him that are on his radar.

But it’s also claimed that Werner is on Rangnick’s four-man shortlist as the striker continues to struggle at Chelsea.

Werner made his name teaming up with Ragnick at Leipzig as the Blues would spend £47.5m on the German forward.

But the pacey attacker has failed to replicate that form in the Premier League and is reportedly available in the upcoming window for the right price.

And according to reports in Germany, Ragnick is interested in linking up with…