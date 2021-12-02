Team Of The Month: Completesports.com November 2021 Edition

In continuation of our monthly series, Completesports.com Nigeria Team Of The Month, this November 2021 edition highlights eleven standout Nigerian players who did very well for their respective clubs.

The month of November 2021 saw a lot of Nigerian football players raising their performances, impressing for their various clubs, in Europe and other parts of the world.

GOALKEEPER

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)

Daniel Akpeyi has continued to keep his spot in the Completeports.com Nigeria Team Of The Month, as the undisputed number one at South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants, Kaizer Chiefs.

He manned the posts in all five of Chiefs’ league games in November and helped them to three wins (one draw and one loss), as they now occupy second place in the league table.

DEFENDERS

Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim)

Hoffenheim were involved in three games in the whole of November and Kevin Akpoguma featured in all of them.

His contributions helped the Bundesliga club to…