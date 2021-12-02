Today’s Win Acca | 02.12.2021

Eredivisie
vs
Ajax
Willem II
– Ajax are Unbeaten in their last 6 league matches this season
– Ajax have won 71% of all league matches this season
– Willem II are Winless in their last 5 league matches this season
Ajax – To Win
1.08
Premiership
vs
Celtic
Hearts
– Celtic are Unbeaten in their last 7 home league matches this season
– Celtic are Unbeaten in their last 8 league matches this season
– Celtic have won 64% of all league matches this season
– Hearts are Winless in their last 5 away league matches this season
Celtic – To Win
1.40
Premier League
vs
Orlando Pirates
Baroka
– Orlando Pirates concedes on average 1.2 goals in home league matches this season
– Baroka are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season
– Baroka are Winless in their last 7 league matches this season
– Baroka have lost 64% of all league matches this season
– Baroka have lost 83% of all home league matches this season
Orlando…
Source: Complete Sports