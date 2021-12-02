Why Kante Is My Toughest Opponent

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that playing against Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante remains his toughest opponent.

Gundogan has hailed the impact of Kante and has said that the 30-year-old is the toughest player he has faced in his career.

“If i need to compare position wise, someone who plays in midfield, probably someone like N’Golo Kante, just the fact that you know you pass him and you feel like he cannot come back anymore,” he said.

“And then a couple of seconds later when you think you have a bit of space and time, he’s there.

“He’s incredible, the amount of work that he puts into the game, it’s just unbelievable.”

